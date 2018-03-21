488 of 1,750 Myanmar refugees still in Mizoram

Aizawl, March 21: State home department officials said of the 1,750 refugees from Myanmar who took shelter in southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai district since the latter part of November last year, 488 people remained in Mizoram.

Those people had fled their country following crackdown of Arakan Army militants by the Myanmarese Army since November 25 and most of them returned, the officials said adding that some of them remained in Mizoram saying it was still not safe for them.

At least Rs 8.28 lakh had been spent by the state government for helping the refugees by providing them shelter, food, medicine and other materials while NGOs and the Assam Rifles deployed in the area also rendered help in the form of cash and relief materials, they said.

Security personnel were also asked to sanitise the landmine-infested border areas.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day