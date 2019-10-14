481 crorepatis will battle it out in the Haryana assembly elections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: This year there are 481 crorepatis in the fray for the Haryana assembly elections. In 2014, the number of crorepati candidates was 563 according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among major parties, 79(91 per cent) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 79(89 per cent) out of 89 candidates analysed from BJP, 62(71 per cent) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 50 (63 per cent) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 34(40 per cent) out of 86 candidates from BSP, have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate analysed in the Haryana Assembly Elections is Rs 4.31 Crores. In 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1,343 candidates was Rs. 4.54 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 89 BJP candidates is Rs. 11.62 crores, 87 INC candidates are Rs 13.72 crores, 87 Jannayak Janta Party candidates have average assets of Rs 11.29 crores, 86 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.48 crores, 80 INLD candidates have average assets worth Rs 4.05 crores and 366 independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.79 crore.

700 (62 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 400 (35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 to 70 years. There are 30(3 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 71 to 80 years. 8 candidates have not given their age.

104(9 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Haryana assembly election this year. In 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, 115(9 per cent) out of 1,343 candidates analysed were women.