  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    48 year old woman raped by son-in-law in Telangana

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 14: After the horrific incident of gruesome rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, another 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her son-in-law under the influence of alcohol at their House in Punjagutta area of Hyderabad, Telangana, police said on Saturday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The 34-year-old man entered the room of his mother-in-law on the night of November 13 and allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, they said based on the complaint filed by the woman on Friday.

    The woman had been staying with her son-in-law and daughter for the past couple of years and on the day of the incident, her daughter had left for the work.

      NEWS AT 3 PM DEC 14th, 2019

      6-year-old locked up, raped in community hall bathroom in Kolkata

      Following a complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered against the man, who later apologised for the incident to his wife, police said. Further investigation is on, they said.

      More RAPE News

      Read more about:

      rape

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue