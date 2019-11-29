48 websites of central ministries hacked until October 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: Forty eight websites of ministries of Centre and state governments were hacked this year up to October, Parliament was informed on Thursday. "As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) a total number of 110 and 48 websites of central ministries/ departments and state governments were hacked during the year 2018 and 2019 (till October), respectively," minister of state for electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He added that there have been attempts from time-to-time to launch cyber attacks on Indian cyber space.

The minister said it has been observed that attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are being launched.

"According to the logs analysed and made available to CERT-In, the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of the computers from where the attacks appear to be originated belong to various countries including China, Pakistan, Netherlands, France, Taiwan, Tunisia, Russia, Algeria and Serbia," he added.

CERT-In devises response measures in co-ordination with its counterpart agencies in foreign countries for resolution of incidents involving systems outside the country, he said.