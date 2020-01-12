  • search
Trending Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    47-year old Assistant SI commits suicide in Kerala

    By
    |

    Kollam, Jan 12: A 47-year old Assistant Sub- Inspector of Police allegedly committed suicide in a police station, police said on Sunday.

    47-year old Assistant SI commits suicide in Kerala
    Representational Image

    Stalin, who reported for night shift on Friday, was found hanging from the ceiling at the verandah of the police station at Ezhukone on Saturday, they said.

    Passenger commits suicide on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, services delayed

    His colleagues on their return from night patrol found the ASI hanging and immediately rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared broght dead.

    The official, who had been promoted as ASI only a month ago, was reportedly facing some financial problems, which could have prompted him to take the extreme step, police sources said.

    More SUICIDE News

    Read more about:

    suicide kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue