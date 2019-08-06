46 vacancies open: NHAI Recruitment 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) units has released a notification to open 46 vacancies in category of Assistant Manager and other posts in NHAI Delhi.

Eligible aspirants are invited to apply for the Vacancies in NHAI through Offline Mode by Post. Applicants can send their applications by the last date of 19th August 2019 @ www.nhai.gov.in.

National Highway Authority of India announced recruitment of eligible candidates from various states by giving the Official Notification from NHAI jobs 2019. The applications can be sent for post of Personal assistant, Private Secretary, Assistant Manager Legal.

Candidates belonging to SC / ST / Minority Communities/ladies are especially welcome and should apply in large numbers for NHAI Careers. The process of sending applications started from 20th June 2019. One can get more details on NHAI Careers @ www.nhai.org.