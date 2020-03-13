46 people placed under quarantine in Kalaburagi after India reports first coronavirus death

Kalaburagi (Ktk), Mar 13: Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials said on Friday.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said 31 of them have been categorised as "high risk" and the remaining 13 as "low risk". The high-risk persons are being shifted to ESIC hospital.

Officials said four family members of the man have displayed flu symptoms and their swab samples have been sent for testing in Bengaluru.

A senior Union health ministry official said yesterday the death of the man, who had visited Saudi Arabia from January 29 to February 29, "is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19".