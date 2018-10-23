12-hour Assam bandh: Protests erupt across state over NRC

Guwahati, Oct 23: Protests erupted across Assam over NRC issue on Tuesday. All shops, schools remain shut. Violence has been reported at certain places. Around 46 organisations in Assam have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh Tuesday against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

According to reports, protesters burned tires at several places. Security forces have detained many protestors since morning.

Akhil Gogoi, the chief of Assam's peasants' organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), had on Saturday announced that the leaders of 42 organisations of Assam have decided to call the bandh on October 23.

Also Read | No flood threat now in Arunachal, Assam: China on formation of artificial lake in Brahmaputra

However, the BJP-led state government has made it clear that it is compulsory for its employees to attend offices. The government has also said that trade licences of businesses could stand cancelled if they were found backing the bandh.

Citing a Gauhati High Court ruling, a senior Assam minister told PTI that the 12-hour Assam bandh cannot be allowed. The High Court in 2013 had banned bandhs in the state and termed it "unconstitutional and illegal".

Also Read | Bengal to Bangalore: How this florist from Assam ran a fake currency racket

Political parties, including the Congress, have extended their support to the bandh, led by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

(With PTI inputs)