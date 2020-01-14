45-year-old doctor who treated Unnao rape victim's father in 2018, dies

  • search
    Unnao (UP), Jan 14: A doctor who treated the Unnao rape victim's father when he was thrashed in police custody died on Monday after complaining of uneasiness here, official sources said.

    Prashant Upadhyaya, 45, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness where he died during treatment, they said.

    45-year-old doctor who treated Unnao rape victims father in 2018, dies
    Representational Image

    Upadhyay had treated the victim's father in April 2018 after he was brutally thrashed in police custody, they said.

    Charge sheet filed in connection with death of 23-yr-old Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

    The doctor was posted in emergency ward of the district hospital and was suspended during a CBI inquiry into the matter. He was presently posted in Fatehpur.

    BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of raping the minor girl from Unnao and is in jail in connection with the case. Police said that Upadhyay was a diabetic and his body was sent for post-mortem.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
