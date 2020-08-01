45 Kolkata cops, including senior officials test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 01: At least 45 Kolkata Police personnel including two senior officers of the Detective Department have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

So far, over 1,100 police personnel have been infected by the virus, the official said.

"These police personnel tested positive yesterday (Thursday). While a few have been sent to home isolation the others with severe problems have been hospitalised," the official said.

The number of active cases in the Force is around 70.

Fifty-one policemen including five senior officers recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Till Thursday, 1,536 people have died of COVID-19 in West Bengal while 67, 992 have been infected with the virus.