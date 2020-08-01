YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    45 Kolkata cops, including senior officials test positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 01: At least 45 Kolkata Police personnel including two senior officers of the Detective Department have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

    So far, over 1,100 police personnel have been infected by the virus, the official said.

    45 Kolkata cops, including senior officials test positive for COVID-19

    "These police personnel tested positive yesterday (Thursday). While a few have been sent to home isolation the others with severe problems have been hospitalised," the official said.

    Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till Augut 15

      US to ban Tik Tok?| India's Covid-19 cases spike in July & more news | Oneindia news

      The number of active cases in the Force is around 70.

      Fifty-one policemen including five senior officers recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

      Till Thursday, 1,536 people have died of COVID-19 in West Bengal while 67, 992 have been infected with the virus.

      More KOLKATA News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus kolkata

      Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 1, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue