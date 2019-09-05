43 persons in UP booked for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus

Lucknow, Sep 05: A case has been registered against 43 persons for serving non-vegetarian biryani to Hindus at a community feast during a 'urs' festival in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The feast was organized during the 'urs' of Sheikh Peer Baba in Salat village in Charkhari area on August 31, they said.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday after the intervention of BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot, who visited the area on Tuesday and some villagers raised the matter with him.

"The biryani was deliberately served to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict action is needed in the matter," Rajpoot told reporters.

Superintendent of Police Swami Nath said it was not true that people were deliberately served non-veg biryani. "A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made," he said.