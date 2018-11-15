42% voters prefer Modi as PM in UP, West Bengal and Odisha, predicts IndiaTV-CNX Opinion Poll

New Delhi, Nov 15: The 'Modi wave' continues to remain a powerful force and the NDA will form government again 2019, as predicted by IndiaTV-CNX Opinion Poll.

As per initial trends, an Opinion Poll conducted by IndiaTV-CNX has indicated that 42 per cent of voters prefer Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in UP, West Bengal and Odisha. While Rahul Gandhi is way behind at 19%.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are still a few months away but political tussle is already heating up with Assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The Assembly polls in these five states are being considered as semi-final ahead of the mega final likely to be held in April-May 2019.

There are 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and majority mark needed to form the government is 272 seats. In 2014 General Elections, BJP alone had won 282 seats and was able to form an absolute majority government. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had in 2014 won with an overwhelming majority, taking 336 seats.

In 2014, the BJP won only 31.0% votes, which is the lowest share for a party to form a majority government in India since independence, while NDA's combined vote share was 38.5%. BJP and its allies won the right to form the largest majority government since the 1984 general election, and it was the first time since that election that a party has won enough seats to govern without the support of other parties. The United Progressive Alliance, led by the Indian National Congress, won 59 seats, 44 of which were won by the Congress, that won 19.3% of all votes.