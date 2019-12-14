  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    42 candidates with serious criminal cases will fight Phase V of Jharkhand polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: There are 58 candidates with pending criminal cases fighting phase 5 of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

    Out of the 237 candidates analysed, 58 have pending criminal cases, while 42 have declared serious criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    42 candidates with serious criminal cases will fight Phase V of Jharkhand polls

    Among the major parties, 7(44%) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(31%) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 3(25%) out of 12 candidates analysed from BSP, 6(55%) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM,2(50%) out of 4 candidates analysed from INC and 2(17%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Jharkhand Assembly Election UPDATES: 61.19 per cent voter turnout in third phase

      Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

      Among the major parties, 3(19%) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(25%) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 3(25%) out of 12 candidates analysed from BSP, 6(55%) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM, 2(50%) out of 4 candidates analysed from INC and 1(8%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

      5 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509). Out of these 5, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376).

      One candidate from Borio constituency namely Surya Narayan Hansada (BJP) has declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

      75 with pending crimes, 60 crorepatis to fight Phase 4 of Jharkhand polls

      8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

      2 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

      More CANDIDATES News

      Read more about:

      candidates criminal cases jharkhand assembly elections 2019 association of democratic reforms

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 13:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue