42 candidates with serious criminal cases will fight Phase V of Jharkhand polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: There are 58 candidates with pending criminal cases fighting phase 5 of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Out of the 237 candidates analysed, 58 have pending criminal cases, while 42 have declared serious criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties, 7(44%) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(31%) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 3(25%) out of 12 candidates analysed from BSP, 6(55%) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM,2(50%) out of 4 candidates analysed from INC and 2(17%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Jharkhand Assembly Election UPDATES: 61.19 per cent voter turnout in third phase

Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

Among the major parties, 3(19%) out of 16 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(25%) out of 16 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 3(25%) out of 12 candidates analysed from BSP, 6(55%) out of 11 candidates analysed from JMM, 2(50%) out of 4 candidates analysed from INC and 1(8%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

5 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509). Out of these 5, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376).

One candidate from Borio constituency namely Surya Narayan Hansada (BJP) has declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

75 with pending crimes, 60 crorepatis to fight Phase 4 of Jharkhand polls

8 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

2 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.