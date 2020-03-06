4 with suspected symptoms of coronavirus hospitalised in AP

Amaravati(AP), Mar 6: Four people were admitted to hospitals with suspected symptoms of novel coronavirus in two districts of Andhra Pradesh, but their condition was said to be stable.

A health bulletin issued by the Director of Health and Family Welfare said three people in Srikakulam district and one in Prakasam have been admitted to hospital for observation. The bulletin said not one positive case of Covid-19 was reported in the state so far.

"Till date 374 passengers who arrived from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. Of them 152 are under home isolation while 218 completed the 28-day observation period," Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said.

Of the 25 samples sent for examination, 20 tested negative while results of the remaining five were awaited.

"We have strengthened the surveillance for containment, control and prevention of COVID-19. Isolation wards have been set up in all government general hospitals and district hospitals, the Special Chief Secretary said. He also said sufficient stocks of facemasks were available in the state.

The state government constituted as a nine-member high- level committee, headed by the Special Chief Secretary, to takedecisions on procurement and logistic issues relating to containment and surveillance of COVID-19. The government also notified the district Collectors as nodal officers for taking measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak in the respective districts.