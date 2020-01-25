4 students among 5 killed as two floors of building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 25: In a tragic incident of building collapse in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, thirteen people have been shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, five people, including four minor students, were reportedly killed after two floors of an under-construction building housing a coaching class collapsed.

Reportedly, an under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building that collapsed. A Delhi Fire Service official said that around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the upper two floors of the four-storeyed building collapsed, trapping them under the debris. The fourth floor of the building was under construction and did not have a roof, the officials said.

According to Chief of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said, "Over thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital."

On Saturday, around 4.30 pm, the Fire Department received a call following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal condoling the death of the four students, said that he has directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Baijal tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths including those of innocent children during the building collapse in Bhajanpura, East Delhi. May God give strength to their family and loved ones to deal with this tragedy."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Visited site of Bhajanpura accident. Am pained by tragic death of 4 students and owner of the coaching institute. One illegal floor was being constructed which collapsed. Inquiry is being ordered. Guilty shall not be spared. Sending proposal for compensation to EC for approval."

