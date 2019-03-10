4 states to have assembly elections, Lok Sabha polls simultaneously

India

New Delhi, Mar 10: Elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the LS polls, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

"EC has decided to hold elections for these four states simultaneously to the Lok Sabha elections. The elections for these four states will follow the same schedule as the elections for the parliamentary constituencies in these states," said CEC Sunil Arora.

Three of these states are ruled by non-BJP parties, where the BJP has been trying to crave a niche.

Andhra Pradesh to vote on April 11



The elections for the 15th Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh will be held in a single phase on April 11. In Andhra Pradesh, this will technically be the first parliamentary election since the bifurcation of Telangana.

The state of Andhra Pradesh will vote to elect members to the 176-member Vidhan Sabha. While the elected members in Andhra Pradesh are 175, one member is nominated to the legislative assembly of the state.

Odisha Assembly Elections from April 11 to April 29



Assembly elections in Odisha will be conducted between April 11 and April 29, the Election Commission announced on Sunday in New Delhi.

Odisha has 147 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in four phases starting April 11 and will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Counting of votes for the Odisha assembly elections will also be held on May 23 along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The term for Odisha Assembly ends on June 11.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been ruling the state since 2000, will make another bid for power.

Sikkim Assembly election on April 11



The northeastern state of Sikkim is set to take place on April 11. Sikkim, ruled by the Pawan Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front, has 32 assembly seats. Despite being part of the BJP-led Northeastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the SDF has decided to go alone in the elections.

Arunachal Pradesh to vote on April 11



Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh on April 11. Arunachal Pradesh is currently ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party The state assembly has 60 seats out of which 48 are with BJP. National People's Party has 5, Congress has 5 seats. Two seats are with independent MLAs.

Pema Khandu is current Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Phase Dates States Total First phase April 11 Andhra (25), Arunachal (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), J&K (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), UP (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1), Lakshadweep (1) 91 Second phase April 18 Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), UP (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1) 97 Third phase April 23 Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (26), Goa (2), J&K (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), UP (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1), Daman and Diu (1) 115 Fourth phase April 29 Bihar (5), J&K (1), Jharkhand (3), MP (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (14), UP (13), West Bengal (8) 71 Fifth phase May 6 Bihar (5), J&K (2), Jharkhand (4), MP (7), Rajasthan (12), UP (14), West Bengal (7) 51 Sixth phase May 12 Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), MP (8), UP (14), West Bengal (8), Delhi-NCR (7) 59 Seventh phase May 19 Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), MP (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), UP (13), Himachal (4) 59 Counting on May 23