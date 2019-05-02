  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 reasons why the ban on Masood Azhar matters

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: It was a major diplomatic win for India after Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar was designated by the United Nations. The decision came through after China lifted its hold on the ban.

    4 reasons why the ban on Masood Azhar matters
    File Photo of Maulana Masood Azhar

    India was keen that Azhar be designated by the Security Council Sanctions Committee. The committee of the UN was established in 1999 under Resolution 1267.

    Also Read | The Indian dossier that got China to lift its hold on Maulana Masood Azhar

    With Masood Azhar being designated as a terrorist, what does it mean. Let us take a look.

    Travel ban:

    All members states would now be required to prevent the entry or transit through their territories by the individual designated.

    Freeze on assets:

    The member states would be required to freeze the funds and financial assets of the designated entity or individual.

    Arms:

    The members states are required to prevent the direct and indirect supply and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories the sale of arms and ammunition.

    Pakistan will have to act:

    With the Sanctions Committee overseeing the implementation, Pakistan would be required to act against Azhar. His organisation will have to be shut down and Pakistan would have to ensure total immobilisation.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAULANA MASOOD AZHAR News

    Read more about:

    maulana masood azhar jaish e mohammad unsc china pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue