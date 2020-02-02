  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 politicians released after 6 months’ detention in Kashmir

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 02: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday released four politicians from preventive custody in the MLA hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail, officials said here.

    The three of the released politicians belong to the National Conference and one is from the PDP, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The four have been sent to their homes and asked to remain confined within their residence for the time being, they said.

    The leaders released are: Abdul Majeed Bhat Larni, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohammed Shafi (all National Conference) and Mohammed Yusuf Bhat of the PDP.

    They were detained along with several other politicians, leaders, activists and traders after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the constitution on August 5 last year.

    Among other prominent politicians who have been detained since the Article 370 move are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and JK People's Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.

    They have still not been released.

    While senior Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas.

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was lodged at Chesmashahi Huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.

    The senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 which was renewed for a period of three months on December 16.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X