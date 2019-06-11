4 passengers on Kerala Express die in UP of 'unbearable' heat: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

Jhansi, June 11: Four people, all senior citizens who were travelling from Agra to Coimbatore on the Kerala Express died in the grip of a heat wave for two weeks.

According to reports, the passengers complained of uneasiness and by the time the train reached Jhansi, they had expired.

The dead bodies were taken off at Jhansi railway station and sent for post mortem. The deceased have been identified as Bundur Palanisame, 80, Bal Krishna Ramaswami, 69, Chinnare, 71, and Dhiva Nai, 71.

Mercury touches 48 deg C in UP's Banda

Subbaraiyya, 71, has been hospitalised in Jhansi.