4 passengers of Air India flight detained at Jodhpur airport for using objectionable language

By
    Jodhpu, Oct 1: Four passengers of an Air India flight have been detained at Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Monday for allegedly using objectionable language during the flight, hampering security.

    As sson as the flight Mumbai-Jodhpur flight Air India 645 landed, police and CISF have taken custody of a passenger.

    4 passengers of Air India flight detained at Jodhpur airport for misbeaving with Air hostess

    It is learnt that four passengers onboard Mumbai-Jodhpur flight had approached the cockpit and started threatening as the aircraft landed. One of them shouted that there is a plan to hijack an aircraft on October 02.

    The Air India flight, which was scheduled from fly from Jodhpur to Mumbai, is now being searched by security personnel.

    Further investigation is underway.

    In a similar incident, one of the commuters attempted to open the airplane's rear door on September 23 in Delhi-Patna GoAir flight numbered G8 149.

    A major tragedy was averted as the onboard security personnel overpowered him and kept him under watch till the aircraft landed at Patna airport.

    The passenger, identified as a resident of Rajasthan's Ajmer in his mid-20s, was handed over to the CISF. In the interrogation, he revealed that he was a first-time flyer. The police verified the passenger's claim and found that he had boarded a plane for the first time in his life.

