    4 more new judges to be appointed in SC to sustain strength

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The Supreme Court of India collegium has recommended four more judges for the appointment in the court. With this, it announced the names of the judges on Friday.

    Representational image

    The names are K Murari, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice SR Bhat who is Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC and Justice H Roy, Chief Justice of Kerala HC.

    Against the sanctioned Judge-strength of 34, the SC is presently functioning with 30 judges.

    The four new appointments will take up the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 30 to 34, the apex court's sanctioned strength (the number was increased from 31 to 34 last month). This will also be the first time in a decade that the court has its entire complement of judges.

    Reportedly, the government move to increase the number of judges in the top court comes against the backdrop of rising cases which stand at nearly 60,000.

    Recently, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the government to increase the number of judges in the top court.

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
