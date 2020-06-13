4 month old boy and 97 year old man survive COVID-19

New Delhi, June 13: Adults, especially the elderly, and children, especially under age of 10 are said to have an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

There is zero per cent mortality in the 0-9 age group and only 0.2 per cent mortality in the age group of 10-19 years across the world. It is much less than the mortality rate in adults, which ranges between 2-12 per cent in different parts of the world.

But it brings a ray of hope when miracle recoveries of a 97-year-old man with health complications and 4-month-old boy have been witnessed by two cities in two simultaneous days.

The 4-month-old boy in Andhra Pradesh was admitted with severe respiratory illness in Andhra Medical College Visakhapatnam.

But days after the baby by got cured and his test results came negative.

Principal of the medical college P V Sudhakar said, it gives us immense pleasure that he was treated successfully, this shows that treating children or infants is possible.

Krishna Murti, aged 97, was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai on May 30, after he tested COVID-19 positive.

Murti had shown symptoms such as fever, cough and mild breathlessness. Adding to the complications were his history of hypertension and coronary heart disease.

He was provided with oxygen support to aid in breathing and special assistance to help him eat and move.

Krishna Murti was later discharged after his COVID-19 test results came negative.

"Kauvery hospital has now successfully treated and discharged over 200 patients and Mr Krishna is our oldest patient so far. Taking his case as an example we wish to tell people to not fall prey to fear and lose hope," Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases said.