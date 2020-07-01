4 lakh COVID cases, 12k deaths in June: A look at India's coronavirus graph

  • search
    New Delhi, July 01: India recorded nearly 4 lakh coronavirus cases in the month of June, alone according to the government data. The country has seen over 5.85 lakh cases till June 30, this means that over 67% of total cases were registered in the past 30 days.

    While the number of cases was 2.7 times higher than those reported during May, the number of deaths was 2.8 times higher. India had reported just over 150,000 cases and 4,267 deaths then.

    India's whopping of 400,000 COVID cases in June was the third highest in the world after the US and Brazil. The country was on the fourth highest in fatalities after the US, Brazil and Mexico.

      Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat account for nearly two-third of the total cases.

      As India has entered phase 2 of Unlock, the COVID-19 tally has risen to 5,85,493 with a single-day spike of 18,653.

      According to the Health Ministry's Wednesday monring update, 507 deaths and 18,653 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,400 deaths.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
