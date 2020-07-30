4 kg gold, 38 air-conditioners among others listed as Jayalalithaa’s properties by TN govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, July 30: The Tamil Nadu government has listed 4 kilograms of gold, 610 kgs of silver, 8,736 books, 38 air conditioners, 10,438 dress materials as properties of former Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

The state is in the process of acquiring the assets of Jayalalithaa at her three storey home, Veda Nilayam at Poes Garden. The acquisition would include shifting her properties to the ownership of the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The government has also listed 10 refrigerators, 11 televisions, 29 telephones and mobile phones, 394 mementos, 65 suitcases and 108 cosmetic items apart from six clocks. The government has also listed two mango trees, five coconut and banana trees and a jackfruit tree.

The process is being undertaken after an ordinance was promulgated in May to facilitate its temporary possession to convert the residence of Jayalalithaa into a museum. The government had deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the civil court on July 25 for acquiring Veda Nilayam.