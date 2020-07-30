YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 kg gold, 38 air-conditioners among others listed as Jayalalithaa’s properties by TN govt

    By
    |

    Chennai, July 30: The Tamil Nadu government has listed 4 kilograms of gold, 610 kgs of silver, 8,736 books, 38 air conditioners, 10,438 dress materials as properties of former Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

    4 kg gold, 38 air-conditioners among others listed as Jayalalithaa’s properties by TN govt

    The state is in the process of acquiring the assets of Jayalalithaa at her three storey home, Veda Nilayam at Poes Garden. The acquisition would include shifting her properties to the ownership of the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

    Want to convert Jayalalithaa’s home into CM’s residence says TN government

    The government has also listed 10 refrigerators, 11 televisions, 29 telephones and mobile phones, 394 mementos, 65 suitcases and 108 cosmetic items apart from six clocks. The government has also listed two mango trees, five coconut and banana trees and a jackfruit tree.

    The process is being undertaken after an ordinance was promulgated in May to facilitate its temporary possession to convert the residence of Jayalalithaa into a museum. The government had deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the civil court on July 25 for acquiring Veda Nilayam.

    More JAYALALITHAA News

    Read more about:

    jayalalithaa tamil nadu

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue