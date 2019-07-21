4 Keralites on board British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran: CM urges Centre to ensure safety

Kochi, July 21: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing concern over 18 Indians held captive on the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran, that includes four from the state.

In a letter dated July 21, Vijayan stated: "I have learnt from great concern from media reports that crew of the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz comprises Indians, including four persons from Kerala. I also understand that your ministry is making interventions in this matter."

"I request that all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the crew be made and the relevant details of persons may be shared with the State Government so that their family members can be contacted and we can be of help in their hour of crisis." the letter said.

Eighteen Indian nationals are among the 23 crew members of a British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz amid fresh escalation of tensions in the Gulf.

Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker was allegedly due to a collision with an Iranian fishing boat, Iran's official news agency IRNA said.

Stena Bulk, a Swedish company which owns the vessel, said they have been unable to contact the ship, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the region.