  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 Keralites on board British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran: CM urges Centre to ensure safety

    By Shreya
    |

    Kochi, July 21: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing concern over 18 Indians held captive on the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran, that includes four from the state.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Pinarayi Vijayan

    In a letter dated July 21, Vijayan stated: "I have learnt from great concern from media reports that crew of the British Oil Tanker seized by Iran Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz comprises Indians, including four persons from Kerala. I also understand that your ministry is making interventions in this matter."

    "I request that all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the crew be made and the relevant details of persons may be shared with the State Government so that their family members can be contacted and we can be of help in their hour of crisis." the letter said.

    Eighteen Indian nationals are among the 23 crew members of a British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz amid fresh escalation of tensions in the Gulf.

    Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker was allegedly due to a collision with an Iranian fishing boat, Iran's official news agency IRNA said.

    Stena Bulk, a Swedish company which owns the vessel, said they have been unable to contact the ship, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in the region.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala pinarayi vijayan

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue