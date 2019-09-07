J&K: 2-year-old among four injured in firing by terrorists

India

By Shreya

Srinagar, Sep 07: At least four people, including a child, were injured after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on the spot and investigation in progress.

"In a merciless act of terrorism, terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl, Usma Jan, at Dangerpora village of Sopore," a police spokesman said.

"Police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress," the spokesman said.

Earlier on August 29, some suspected terrorists had opened fire in Srinagar's Parim Pora area in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) injuring one civilian.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.

The intelligence has stated that Pakistan would be on over-drive mode and would not only look to raise tensions along the border but also launch terrorists into the Valley. Apart from planning a blood bath in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has also deployed over 100 Special Service Group commandos along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan would look for the curbs to ease out, before it tried and implements its larger design to push 100 terrorists into the Valley in a bid to cause havoc.

In addition, around 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, Intelligence reports suggest.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making provocative statements targeting India following its decisions on Kashmir and even suggested recently that a Pulwama-like terror attack may take place again.