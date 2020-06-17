4 Indian soldiers critical following clash with Chinese at Galwan Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: Four Indian soldiers are in a critical condition following the violent clash with the Chinese on Monday night.

According to news agency ANI, four soldiers remain critical. It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers had been martyred in the violent clash at the Galwan Valley. The news agency while citing sources also said that 43 Chinese soldiers were killed in the violent skirmish.

While several outlets in China had confirmed that there were casualties on the Chinese side, none had put a number to it. However, the radio intercepts picked up by India indicate that there were 43 casualties on the Chinese side.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16. While India lost 20 soldiers, including a colonel, there are chances that the casualty rate may rise. This is because many are injured.

Some soldiers are still missing and some of them who were taken captive were released following talks by both sides. Sources say that the Chinese were present in large numbers and were armed with nail studded iron rods and stones.

Meanwhile, China said that Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying and carrying out provocative attacks on the Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, the Chinese foreign minister told Global Times.

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the minister also said.

China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the Chinese FM also said.