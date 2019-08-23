4 dead, 27 critically injured after wall collapsed in Bengal during Janmashtami

  • search
    Kolkata, Aug 23: Amid the festival of Lord Krishna's Janmashtami a mishap in Kachua, North 24 Paraganas of West Bengal claimed many lives. Nearly four dead and twenty seven people critically injured after a wall of a temple collapsed here on Friday.

    Meanwhile, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for the family of the deceased, Rs.1 lakh for those who got critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries.

    The incident took place today morning on the festival of Janmashtami in a temple in Kachua where people were gathering to celebrate the festival. Suddenly a concrete wall collapsed in which four were dead and twenty seven were critically injured

