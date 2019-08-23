4 dead, 27 critically injured after wall collapsed in Bengal during Janmashtami

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 23: Amid the festival of Lord Krishna's Janmashtami a mishap in Kachua, North 24 Paraganas of West Bengal claimed many lives. Nearly four dead and twenty seven people critically injured after a wall of a temple collapsed here on Friday.

Meanwhile, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for the family of the deceased, Rs.1 lakh for those who got critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries.

West Bengal: 4 dead & 27 injured after a wall of a temple, where people were gathering to celebrate #Janmastami, collapsed in Kachua, North 24 Pargana, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/L31UrWoEa2 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

UP scribe & his brother killing 'unacceptable': Mamata Banerjee

The incident took place today morning on the festival of Janmashtami in a temple in Kachua where people were gathering to celebrate the festival. Suddenly a concrete wall collapsed in which four were dead and twenty seven were critically injured