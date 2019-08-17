4 dead, 19 injured: Air pollution triggers fatal lightening in Bengal

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 17: More fatalities from lightning strikes may take place if urgent measures are not taken to curb air pollution, warns the atmospheric scientists and researchers after fatal lightening stuck in different parts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon that claimed four lives and leaving nineteen others injured. There were also four Bangladesh nationals among the injured.

Reportedly, two deaths due to lightning-related incidents were reported from the metropolis, and an equal number from Purulia district.

Sixteen people were injured because of lightning strikes in Kolkata, Purulia district accounted for three more, the West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Subir Pal (34), who was on a visit to the iconic monument along with his wife and two-year-old daughter to celebrate the latter's birthday when lightning struck them, he said.

The incident happened around 3.45 pm when they were waiting outside the south gate of Victoria Memorial, Khan said, adding, Pal was declared brought dead at the nearby state-run SSKM Hospital.

Aparna Mondal, 52, suffered a cardiac arrest after lightning struck close to her house, he told PTI.

Sixteen others, who were standing under trees near the south gate of the monument were injured due to a lightning strike.

"Paul's wife, two-year-old daughter and the rest are being treated at SSKM Hospital," the minister said.

The Met Department on Friday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in south Bengal till Sunday.

The weatherman said Kolkata is also likely to be lashed by torrential rain for the next two days.

The metropolis received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30PM and 5.30PM on Friday, the Met Office said.