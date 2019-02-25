4 CRPF jawans injured in Pulwama attack discharged

New Delhi, Feb 25: Four of the 5 CRPF personnel injured in the attack on 14 February were discharged on Monday. Meanwhile, one soldier who was injured is still undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

At least 44 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The well-planned attack used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (known as VBIED) to target a CRPF bus that was part of a 70-vehicle convoy.

The convoy was on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and was on its way to Pulwama when a suicide bomber belonging to the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad drove an explosive-laden SUV into the bus. The SUV was carrying explosives weighing nearly 300 kgs and the bus had 39 jawans on board.

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has tracked down the owner of the car used by a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 to carry out an attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama, which left 40 CRPF jawans dead and five injured.

The Pulwama attack is the biggest in Jammu and Kashmir's history.

Terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. A spokesperson of the banned terrorist organisation said "dozens of forces' vehicles were destroyed in the attack".