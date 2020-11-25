YouTube
    4 cops from Mumbai held for taking bribe in Jaipur

    Jaipur, Nov 25: The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau has arrested a sub-inspector and three constables of Mumbai police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh form the father of a man accused in a fraud case registered in Mumbai.

    Sub-inspector Prashant Shide and constables Laxman, Subhash Pandurang and Sachin Ashok Gudke, posted in the Borivali police station of Mumbai, put pressure on the father of the accused, Vinod, to get him arrested.

    Vinod, a cloth merchant, is a resident of Mumbai and lives in a rented accommodation here.

    CBI books two GST officials for demanding bribe of Rs 5 crore

    The policemen came to Jaipur and caught Vinod's father, DG-ACB BL Soni said.

    They also threatened to arrest him and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not taking him under custody.

    After a complaint by the landlord of the house where Vinod's father stayed, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused policemen from a hotel near the railway station.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
