4 BSF personnel martyred after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Four personnel of the BSF (Border Security Force) have lost their lives following a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The incident took place in the Chambliyal sector of Samba.

Three jawans have also been injured in the incident. The injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College in Jammu, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

The martyred soliders Assistant Commander Jatinder Singh, ASI Ram Niwas, ASI Rajneesh Kumar and Constable Hansraj.

Sources say that the Pakistan Rangers resorted to small arm firing on the BSF position at the Ramgarh sector at around 10.45 pm on Tuesday. The unprovoked firing by Pakistan was retaliated sources say. When Additional Commander Singh heard the gunshots, he went to the check and evaluate the situation. However he was hit by a bullet and passed away instantly.

It may be recalled that both India and Pakistan had agreed to implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked firing from across the border several times after that.

