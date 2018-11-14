  • search

4 BSF jawans, 2 civilians injured in IED blast in Bijapur district

    Bijapur, Nov 14: Six people, including four BSF jawans, have been injured in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Bijapur Ghatti, 7 km from Bijapur, on Wednesday.

    BSF jawans injured in IED blast in Bijapur Ghatti today, being treated at district hospital in Bijapur. Courtesy: ANI news
    P Sundarraj, DIG-Anti-Naxal Ops, said, "Four BSF jawans, one DRG and one civilian injured in IED blast in Bijapur Ghatti. All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur."

    Exchange of fire is underway between security forces and Naxals.

    The attack comes after the voting for the first phase of assembly election in Chhattisgarh ended on Nov 12. On polling day, five personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in the encounter that broke out between Bijapur's Pamed area. Five Naxals have been killed in the gunfight.

    The Naxals had threatened the voters that their fingers would be cut if an ink mark was found on them, but the voters showed courage and exercised their democratic right.

    A BSF personnel was killed when Naxals detonated an IED, while a Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with police in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, a day ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

