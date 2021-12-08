Chennai, Dec 09: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday moved from Wellington to Sulur to further take him to Bengaluru for better treatment, officials said. His condition is still critical, they said. The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash.
Catch all the live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
5:56 PM, 9 Dec
IAF Group Captain Varun Singh Shifted to Bengaluru
Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Coonoor military chopper crash, shifted to Command Hospital, Bengaluru for further treatment pic.twitter.com/3zt4MZbsCh
Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Coonoor military chopper crash, shifted to Command Hospital, Bengaluru for further treatment
5:33 PM, 9 Dec
PM Modi to pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel at around 9 PM today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel at around 9 pm today.
Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, National Security Advisor and three Services chiefs will also be present.
5:23 PM, 9 Dec
'He promised to take us on vacation,' says slain IAF man's wife
A pall of gloom descended on Takdah, a sleepy hamlet in West Bengal Darjeeling district, on Thursday as locals learnt about the death of Havaldar Satpal Rai who was among the 13 people killed in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Rai, who was a native of Takdah, is survived by wife, a daughter and a son who is also in the Army.
5:05 PM, 9 Dec
Floral tributes paid to Rawat, others, mortal remains flown to New Delhi
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and military personnel among others on Thursday paid floral tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near here on December 8. The mortal remains of General Rawat and the others were later taken to Coimbatore by road from where they were flown to New Delhi in a C-130J aircraft, Defence sources said.
4:41 PM, 9 Dec
Jammu & Kashmir| Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps, pays homage to late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Sherwani Community Hall, Baramulla
"The connection he had with the people of Uri, Baramulla &Kashmir was like no other. We'll take time to recover from this loss," he says pic.twitter.com/jtFGfZMBVX
Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps, pays homage to late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Sherwani Community Hall, Baramulla
"The connection he had with the people of Uri, Baramulla &Kashmir was like no other. We'll take time to recover from this loss," he says
4:06 PM, 9 Dec
Two C130 Hercules aircrafts leaves Sulur air force base. While one is flying down to Delhi with the remains of CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others, the another aircraft is carrying Group Captain Varun Singh to Bangalore.
3:59 PM, 9 Dec
Co-pilot's village in Rajasthan gets ready to bid farewell
In a village 50 km from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district headquarters, grieving relatives of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was the co-pilot of the IAF helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu, and residents were on Thursday busy preparing for his cremation. Singh's last rites will be conducted at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School ground in his Ghardana Khurd village and thousands are expected to gather to bid him farewell. Village sarpanch Ummed Singh Rao said the Education Department has given its nod for Singh's cremation. His statue will also be installed in the school. "This is very sad news for everyone in the village. As soon as the news of Singh's death was confirmed on Wednesday evening, his relatives started reaching the village," he said.
3:57 PM, 9 Dec
Punjab village mourns its loss after copter crash
Dode Sodhian village here is saddened by the death of Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed when a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coornool. Singh had joined work only two weeks ago after being on leave.
3:51 PM, 9 Dec
The Military aircraft carrying mortal remains has left Sulur and it is expected to reach Delhi at 7.30pm. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be at Palam airport.
3:44 PM, 9 Dec
Mortal remains arrive at Sulur Air Force Station
3:44 PM, 9 Dec
PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, MoS defence Ajay Bhatt and NSA Ajit Doval expected to pay tribute to the mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel at the Palam Technical Area today evening: ANI quoting sources
3:38 PM, 9 Dec
The mortal remains of the crash victims has been shifted to another ambulance immediately.
3:38 PM, 9 Dec
According to reports, one of the ambulance carrying bodies of crash victims met with an accident in Mettupalayam. The report added that the incident happened when the bodies of 13 victims, including Chief of the Defence Staff General BipinRawat, were being transported to #Sulur airbase from the MRC Barracks square in the Nilgiris in a convoy.
3:34 PM, 9 Dec
Group Captain Singh was onboard the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He is currently serving as an instructor at the prestigious institute.
3:33 PM, 9 Dec
He had received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage was heading towards Wellington in the chopper.
3:31 PM, 9 Dec
Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday moved from Wellington to Sulur to further take him to Bengaluru for better treatment, officials said. His condition is still critical, they said. The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.
3:24 PM, 9 Dec
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed anguish over the tragic demise of General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of the Defence Staff, who died in a helicopter crash, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Indian government and the bereaved families. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian Armed Forces,” Deuba said in a tweet.
3:13 PM, 9 Dec
All 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. IAF Chief has already left for Delhi from there. Four bodies including that of Gen Rawat, his wife & Brig LS Lidder have been positively identified: Sources
3:12 PM, 9 Dec
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, leave for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9
We have dedicated the first day of the State Assembly's Winter session to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He was our pride. I am going to Delhi to attend his funeral: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
3:10 PM, 9 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening.
3:03 PM, 9 Dec
Mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin only after positive identification. Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed: Indian Army
2:48 PM, 9 Dec
Close family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi. All necessary assistance and support are being provided. Assistance of close family members for positive identification will be taken in addition to scientific measures: Indian Army
2:48 PM, 9 Dec
The severity of air crash has led to difficulty in positive identification of mortal remains. All possible measures are being taken for positive identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones: Indian Army
2:47 PM, 9 Dec
Rajasthan | People mourn the demise of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh at his native city, Jhunjhunu. He lost his life in the chopper crash.
It's a huge setback for us & the whole nation to lose such a capable officer. We'll never forget their sacrifice: Cousin of Sqn Ldr K Singh pic.twitter.com/5A1kkYiSGt
Rajasthan | People mourn the demise of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh at his native city, Jhunjhunu. He lost his life in the chopper crash.
It's a huge setback for us & the whole nation to lose such a capable officer. We'll never forget their sacrifice: Cousin of Sqn Ldr K Singh
2:13 PM, 9 Dec
UAE has expressed its sincere condolences & solidarity with India over the crash of an Air Force helicopter in Tamil Nadu that killed many people, including India's CDS General Bipin Rawat, and a number of army officers: Emirates News Agency
1:58 PM, 9 Dec
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed his condolence over the death of Air Force officer A Pradeep hailing from the state, who along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others perished in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
1:47 PM, 9 Dec
Moksha deepam was lit at the renowned Sri Kamakshi Amman temple, Kancheepuram, praying for the mukti (liberation) of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Army personnel who lost their lives after the air force helicopter carrying them met with an accident in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district.
READ MORE
2:27 PM, 8 Dec
''The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities,'' ANI quoted Sources.
2:28 PM, 8 Dec
''An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,'' the The Indian Air Force's (IAF) said in a statement.
2:28 PM, 8 Dec
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the Military chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu today. The chopper was carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 13 others. As per the protocol, Singh has already briefed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a source tells OneIndia.
2:30 PM, 8 Dec
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW
Watch video of rescue work at the chopper crash site
2:41 PM, 8 Dec
The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.
2:41 PM, 8 Dec
The Tamil Nadu government has sent senior officials including the collector of Nilgiri to the crash site to assist in the rescue operations.
2:41 PM, 8 Dec
The forest minister of the state will also reach the spot.
2:42 PM, 8 Dec
Bodies recovered from the site of the crash (between Coimbatore and Sulur where a military chopper crashed) have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu: Sources
2:42 PM, 8 Dec
As soon as the chopper crashed, a search and rescue operation was launched from nearby bases.
2:43 PM, 8 Dec
According to reports, 14 senior defence officials were on board and the chopper was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington.
2:44 PM, 8 Dec
Three officials have been rescued so far while a search is on for the fourth person, an official said. The injured have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris.
2:44 PM, 8 Dec
When Gen Rawat survived a crash
General Rawat who took over as India’s first CDS on December 31 2019 had once survived a chopper crash. It was on February 3 2015, Rawat survived a Cheetah crash in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was a Lieutenant General at that time.
The chopper had crashed minutes after taking off in Dimapur. Two pilots and a Colonel too survived the crash which took place due to an engine failure.
General Rawat had sustained minor injuries. The chopper had barely climbed 20 metres before it went out of control and crashed.
2:56 PM, 8 Dec
Reactions started pouring with ministers, politicians praying for the safety of the passengers on board.
2:56 PM, 8 Dec
Deeply saddened to learn about the crash of chopper ferrying our CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Praying for everyone's safety.
Rahul Gandhi prays for safety of CDS and others on board
3:23 PM, 8 Dec
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of a military chopper that was carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others.
A meeting of the senior defence ministry officials also took place. Singh also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.
3:33 PM, 8 Dec
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari to reach the crash site. Chaudhri is currently on his way to Sulur airbase.
3:34 PM, 8 Dec
IAF Chief VR Chaudhri on way to crash site
IAF chopper crash: Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is reaching Sulur airbase, say sources pic.twitter.com/g8DRCIvBe0
IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site. Five people have died and two have survived; they are in hospital with severe burn injuries.
3:35 PM, 8 Dec
Fourteen people were on board the Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopter, although there are some reports that say there were only nine. The Air Force has, however, confirmed that General Bipin Rawat was one of those on board. There is no confirmation on his condition at this time.
3:35 PM, 8 Dec
"Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
3:35 PM, 8 Dec
Five people have died and three have suffered from 85% burns, sources said.
3:36 PM, 8 Dec
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will shortly address the Parliament on the helicopter crash.
3:45 PM, 8 Dec
I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran
3:45 PM, 8 Dec
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to move Coimbatore from Chennai Airport today evening and then move to Nilgiris, following the incident of military chopper crash between Coimbatore and Sulur.
3:54 PM, 8 Dec
Death toll in IAF chopper crash rises to 11. An Air Force helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat and some of his family members on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor today.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches CDS Bipin Rawat’s home in Delhi.
4:17 PM, 8 Dec
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says he going to the spot of the military chopper crash involving CDS Bipin Rawat.
He says he has instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations.