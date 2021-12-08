YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 09: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday moved from Wellington to Sulur to further take him to Bengaluru for better treatment, officials said. His condition is still critical, they said. The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.

    Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash.

    LIVE: General Rawat killed in chopper crash, last rites to be held in Delhi

    Catch all the live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:56 PM, 9 Dec
    IAF Group Captain Varun Singh Shifted to Bengaluru
    Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Coonoor military chopper crash, shifted to Command Hospital, Bengaluru for further treatment
    5:33 PM, 9 Dec
    PM Modi to pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel at around 9 PM today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel at around 9 pm today. Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, National Security Advisor and three Services chiefs will also be present.
    5:23 PM, 9 Dec
    'He promised to take us on vacation,' says slain IAF man's wife
    A pall of gloom descended on Takdah, a sleepy hamlet in West Bengal Darjeeling district, on Thursday as locals learnt about the death of Havaldar Satpal Rai who was among the 13 people killed in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Rai, who was a native of Takdah, is survived by wife, a daughter and a son who is also in the Army.
    5:05 PM, 9 Dec
    Floral tributes paid to Rawat, others, mortal remains flown to New Delhi
    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and military personnel among others on Thursday paid floral tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near here on December 8. The mortal remains of General Rawat and the others were later taken to Coimbatore by road from where they were flown to New Delhi in a C-130J aircraft, Defence sources said.
    4:41 PM, 9 Dec
    Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Srinagar's Chinar Corps, pays homage to late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Sherwani Community Hall, Baramulla "The connection he had with the people of Uri, Baramulla &Kashmir was like no other. We'll take time to recover from this loss," he says
    4:06 PM, 9 Dec
    Two C130 Hercules aircrafts leaves Sulur air force base. While one is flying down to Delhi with the remains of CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others, the another aircraft is carrying Group Captain Varun Singh to Bangalore.
    3:59 PM, 9 Dec
    Co-pilot's village in Rajasthan gets ready to bid farewell
    In a village 50 km from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district headquarters, grieving relatives of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was the co-pilot of the IAF helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu, and residents were on Thursday busy preparing for his cremation. Singh's last rites will be conducted at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School ground in his Ghardana Khurd village and thousands are expected to gather to bid him farewell. Village sarpanch Ummed Singh Rao said the Education Department has given its nod for Singh's cremation. His statue will also be installed in the school. "This is very sad news for everyone in the village. As soon as the news of Singh's death was confirmed on Wednesday evening, his relatives started reaching the village," he said.
    3:57 PM, 9 Dec
    Punjab village mourns its loss after copter crash
    Dode Sodhian village here is saddened by the death of Naik Gursewak Singh, who was killed when a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coornool. Singh had joined work only two weeks ago after being on leave.
    3:51 PM, 9 Dec
    The Military aircraft carrying mortal remains has left Sulur and it is expected to reach Delhi at 7.30pm. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be at Palam airport.
    3:44 PM, 9 Dec
    Mortal remains arrive at Sulur Air Force Station
    3:44 PM, 9 Dec
    PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, MoS defence Ajay Bhatt and NSA Ajit Doval expected to pay tribute to the mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel at the Palam Technical Area today evening: ANI quoting sources
    3:38 PM, 9 Dec
    The mortal remains of the crash victims has been shifted to another ambulance immediately.
    3:38 PM, 9 Dec
    According to reports, one of the ambulance carrying bodies of crash victims met with an accident in Mettupalayam. The report added that the incident happened when the bodies of 13 victims, including Chief of the Defence Staff General BipinRawat, were being transported to #Sulur airbase from the MRC Barracks square in the Nilgiris in a convoy.
    3:34 PM, 9 Dec
    Group Captain Singh was onboard the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He is currently serving as an instructor at the prestigious institute.
    3:33 PM, 9 Dec
    He had received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage was heading towards Wellington in the chopper.
    3:31 PM, 9 Dec
    Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday moved from Wellington to Sulur to further take him to Bengaluru for better treatment, officials said. His condition is still critical, they said. The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.
    3:24 PM, 9 Dec
    Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed anguish over the tragic demise of General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of the Defence Staff, who died in a helicopter crash, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Indian government and the bereaved families. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian Armed Forces,” Deuba said in a tweet.
    3:13 PM, 9 Dec
    All 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. IAF Chief has already left for Delhi from there. Four bodies including that of Gen Rawat, his wife & Brig LS Lidder have been positively identified: Sources
    3:12 PM, 9 Dec
    Locals shower flower petals
    3:11 PM, 9 Dec
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday mourned the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other military officials in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
    3:11 PM, 9 Dec
    PICS: Those who lost their lives in chopper crash
    3:10 PM, 9 Dec
    We have dedicated the first day of the State Assembly's Winter session to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He was our pride. I am going to Delhi to attend his funeral: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
    3:10 PM, 9 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening.
    3:03 PM, 9 Dec
    Mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin only after positive identification. Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed: Indian Army
    2:48 PM, 9 Dec
    Close family members of all the deceased personnel are arriving at Delhi. All necessary assistance and support are being provided. Assistance of close family members for positive identification will be taken in addition to scientific measures: Indian Army
    2:48 PM, 9 Dec
    The severity of air crash has led to difficulty in positive identification of mortal remains. All possible measures are being taken for positive identification considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones: Indian Army
    2:47 PM, 9 Dec
    Rajasthan | People mourn the demise of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh at his native city, Jhunjhunu. He lost his life in the chopper crash. It's a huge setback for us & the whole nation to lose such a capable officer. We'll never forget their sacrifice: Cousin of Sqn Ldr K Singh
    2:13 PM, 9 Dec
    UAE has expressed its sincere condolences & solidarity with India over the crash of an Air Force helicopter in Tamil Nadu that killed many people, including India's CDS General Bipin Rawat, and a number of army officers: Emirates News Agency
    1:58 PM, 9 Dec
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed his condolence over the death of Air Force officer A Pradeep hailing from the state, who along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others perished in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
    1:47 PM, 9 Dec
    Moksha deepam was lit at the renowned Sri Kamakshi Amman temple, Kancheepuram, praying for the mukti (liberation) of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Army personnel who lost their lives after the air force helicopter carrying them met with an accident in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district.
