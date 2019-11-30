4 arrested, Hyderabad gang rape-murder of 26 yrs Vet recalls Nirbhaya

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Nov 29: The Hyderabad rape and murder of the 26 year old veterinarian recalled the gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape case of Delhi in 2012. Police have arrested four people suspecting them in this brutal crime. But the incident has yet again shocked the entire nation.

The arrest of four suspects was confirmed by the Cyberabad CP. VC Sajjanar at a press conference on Friday evening. The four accused arrested so far includes a lorry driver and a cleaner identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20), and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20).

The horrific incident of rape of 26-year-old veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy came into light after her charred body was found under a culvert near Shadnagar town, Hyderabad on Thursday, a day after she went missing.

It's going to be seven years since the Nirbhaya gang rape case took place and the Hyderabad brutal gang rape and murder case of the 26 years old veterinary doctor has yet again shocked the entire nation today. Though, seven years of Nirbhaya gang rape case yet rape culture continues. A social media outrage has aready started since the news came out of this brutal crime.

I am shocked beyond expression by the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. I talked to her father this evening and extended my deepest condolences and prayers. INC will extend all possible support to her bereaved family to get justice.#RIPPriyankaReddy — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 29, 2019

When we all were sitting calmly in our respective homes and some brutes fearlessly would be committing such heinous crime in some part of our nation.

The gut wrenching incidence of gruesome rape and murder of Dr Priyanka has shocked everyone beyond words. ABVP stands shoulder to shoulder with Priyanka’s family, and demands immediate and stringent action against four perverts who put humanity to shame. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/utyl6Z8LIv — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) November 29, 2019

According to the PTI report, Priyanaka's charred body of was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway after noticed by some passers-by who alerted police. The place where her body was recovered is around 25km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, according to the cops.

Reportedly, the deceased had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening.

The agency report also suggested that she again left around 5.50pm for another clinic visit and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza from where she boarded a shared cab. In the FIR her younger sister stated that she got a call from Priyanka at around 9.22pm when she told her that she stuck at the toll plaza as someone offered her help saying that her scooter had a flat tyre and took her the two-wheeler. She also added that her sister also told her that after a while the person returned saying all shops were closed and he will try to get it repaired in some other place.

A warning call ignored, the deceased's sister in her complaint has said that Priyanka was scared as there was a lorry in few metres away, where she was also offered help by some of the people who stood near the vehicle. After a while when her sister called her again at around 9.44pm Priyanka's phone was switched off following which her family informed the police and a missing complaint was registered.

The incident is quite familiar, with the Nirbhaya incident that triggered nationwide ourage, a pre planned trap hatched by some brutes at night. A young, confident and aspiring 23-year-old female physiotherapist (Nirbhaya) was gang raped and underwent fatal assault on a unfortunate chilling wintery night of 16 December 2012 in Munirka, Delhi. The incident took place in a private bus in which she was travelling with her friend, who was also brutally beaten and thrown from a running bus. Later, the accused were arrested and punished.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said outside of Parliament addressing the press, "The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future."

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday said that soon an advisory will be sent to all states across the nation to take precautionary steps to check crime against women following the murder of the young veterinarian.

Yet, another, young and confident veterinary doctor underwent the same horrific circumstances feasibly, in an another city of India. Now it is to see how fast and neccesary actions are to be taken to punish the culprits.