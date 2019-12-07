  • search
    4 Afghans held with over Rs 35 lakh foreign currency at Delhi airport

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 07: Four Afghan travellers have been apprehended with over Rs 35 lakh foreign currency by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said on Saturday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    They said the passengers, bound for Kabul, had allegedly hidden USD 49,860 and over Rs 1 lakh in books and slippers kept in their baggae. The total foreign currency is worth over Rs 35 lakh, they said.

    150 Indians deported from US to India for VISA norms violation

    The four persons, identified as Abdul Salam Ghiasi, Ruhullah Amin, Mohammad Baqir Hassan and Aminullah Rohani, were intercepted on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

    The passengers, holding Afghanistan passports, were handed over to Customs authorities as they could not explain the reason for carrying such high volume of currency.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
