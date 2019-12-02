4 accused pour whiskey into the 26 yr old Vet’s mouth as she screamed for help

Hyderabad, Nov 02: The gruesome gang rape and murder of the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian has triggered huge protests in Telangana also nationwide. The country is witnessing a similar massive outrage after seven years of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The four accused Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu who worked as truck drivers and cleaner are in police remand and in their state to the investigating officials they have confessed the entire incident how they committed the heinous crime.

On the ill-fated night of November 27, the victim was targeted by the four accused when she parked her vehicle near the toll plaza in the evening at around 6:15 pm and took a cab for her further destination to visit a dermatologist. One of the four men punctured one of the tyres of the woman's two-wheeler.

On her returning at around 9:15 pm near toll plaza the men asked the woman pretending to help her. During the time they took her scooter for repair and brought it back saying that all the shops are closed.

Meanwhile, the veterinarian called her sister and told her everything that was going on there, seeing her talking over the phone three of them forced her into a bush near the toll gate and switched off her mobile. As she screamed they forced her whiskey (liquor) down into her mouth to shut her, as per the police report.

The police report also suggested that then they undressed her and took turns to rape her. They gruesomely assaulted her sexually till she lost her consciousness and started bleeding.

After she regains her senses they killed her and wrapped the body in a blanket, loaded the body onto the truck and carried it 27 km away from the toll plaza. This was the place where the deceased's charred body was found, at around 2:30 am they dumped her body under a bridge near a culvert and set it on fire with petrol.

According to the police report, the accused truck driver did not had a license for the last two years. Hence, due to unavailability of valid papers his truck was stopped by the authorities near the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, In his first public statement since the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the rape and murder of the 26-year old woman as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish. Rao has directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up a fast track court and ensure that the culprits get tough punishment.