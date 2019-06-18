  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman islands, no casualties reported

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the regions of Andaman Islands at 3.49 am today.

    4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman islands, no casualties reported

    The Andaman and Nicobar islands have been experiencing frequent earthquakes over the past month.

    On May 26, two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 on the Richter Scale had struck the Islands region.

    [5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands]

    The region is prone to earthquakes but no casualties have been reported so far.

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes.

    Meanwhile, the toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 12 dead and 134 injured on Tuesday as rescuers pulled bodies and survivors from wrecked buildings.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake andaman

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue