4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman islands, no casualties reported

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 18: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the regions of Andaman Islands at 3.49 am today.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands have been experiencing frequent earthquakes over the past month.

On May 26, two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 on the Richter Scale had struck the Islands region.

The region is prone to earthquakes but no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 12 dead and 134 injured on Tuesday as rescuers pulled bodies and survivors from wrecked buildings.