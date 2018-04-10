4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (April 10) evening. No loss or property or injuries to people have been reported so far.

On March 10, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Churachandpur region of Manipur.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 had hit Manipur in January 2016, killing 11 people and injuring more than 200 others in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

A WhatsApp message claiming that a massive earthquake would soon hit India's capital Delhi was making rounds last month. The message read that the earthquake would be a massive one measuring 9.1 on Richter scale. The viral hoax message had stirred panic amongst the residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

