4.5 magnitude quake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hits Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

Indian Meteorological Department said the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and the resulting jolt was felt for a few seconds across most parts of the state.

In February, a quake measuring 3.3 in magnitude on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir. As per US Geological Survey (USGS) the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region. The quake hit near Afghanistan's border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at the depth of 191 kilometres.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News

