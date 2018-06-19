English

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits India-China border

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    An Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit India-China Border Region at 5.15 am on Tuesday. No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged so far.

    4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes India-China border region

    According to the India Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a latitude of 35.8 North and longitude of 78.6 East. It had a depth of 10 Km.

    Southwestern parts of China are frequently hit by earthquakes. A huge quake in Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

    Read more about:

    earthquake 2011 world cup winning former indian cricketer india china border

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 7:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue