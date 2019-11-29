  • search
Trending Gotabaya Rajapaksa Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4.5 % GDP growth rate unacceptable, worrisome: Manmohan Singh

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday the GDP growth rate of 4.5 per cent was unacceptable and worrisome, and urged his successor Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set aside "deep-rooted suspicion" of society and nurse India back to harmonious, mutually trustworthy society that can help the economy soar.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on economy, Singh said mutual trust is the bedrock of societal transactions fostering economic growth, but "our social fabric of trust, confidence is now torn and ruptured".

    He said the "toxic combination of deep distrust, pervasive fear and a sense of hopelessness in our society" is stifling economic activity and growth.

    We are in a virtual free-fall: Congress on GDP growth slip

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that for the BJP, the GDP was "Godse Divisive Politics".

    India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

    More GDP GROWTH News

    Read more about:

    gdp growth manmohan singh narendra modi government

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 19:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue