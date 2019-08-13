  • search
    4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes J&K

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 13: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The intensity of the earthquake was moderate and no casualities or damage to buildings have been reported so far.

    The quake struck the northern state at 4:20 pm today.

    The location and depth of the epicentre are yet to be known.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Palghar region. The quake struck the region at 5:38 am today. According to reports, the region has been seismically active for some time now. As per Kadam, the area has experienced over 60 mild tremors routinely since November 2018, according to the recording by five seismographs installed by the regional meteorological department (RMD), Colaba.

    [Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocks Maharashtra's Palghar region]

    Earlier in July, a series of minor earthquakes with magnitude ranging from 3.6 to 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar. According to a report by ANI, a 55-year-old woman was killed in Dahanu area of Palghar after her house came crashing down during the earthquake.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
