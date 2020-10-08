4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties reported

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ladakh, Oct 08: National Centre For Seismology on Thursday said that a moderate intensity earthquake took place in Ladakh on Thursday measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale. However, No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

According to reports, the tremor occurred at 9:22 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. An official of the MET department said, "An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 09.22 am today."

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 and Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted.

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in Jammu and Kashmir during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

On October 6, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Seismologically, Jammu and Kashmir is situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed more than 80,000 people on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.