4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram, fourth quake to rock northeastern state

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Aizwal, June 24: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter scale hits Champhai in Mizoram, the fourth quake to rock the northeastern state in three consecutive days.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said,''An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 08:02 am on Wednesday.''

Earlier on Tuesday, a light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Mizoram. No casualties have been reported from anywhere in the state, officials said, adding that the tremor was also felt in the state capital.

The depth of the quake was 25 km and the epicenter was 39 km southeast of Thenzawl in Mizorams Serchhip district, it said.

Two earthquakes struck Mizoram on Sunday and Monday, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert.

A 5.1-magnitude tremor rocked Saitaul district at 4:16 pm on Sunday, followed by a 5.3-magnitude quake in Champhai district at 4.10 am on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai, including two churches in Zokhawthar, have been damaged in the quake, an official said, adding that the tremors caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.

An official statement said on Monday that Mizoram could witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next five days and there was a possibility of landslides and mudslides.

Another quake of 4.6 magnitude had hit the state on June 18 in an area 98 kilometres southeast of Champhai town.