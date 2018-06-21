4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border region

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred at 9 am at India-Myanmar border region in Manipur on Thursday. However, no one injured have been reported so far.

Earlier on January 7, an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region this afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake occured at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km.

It occured in the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region at a latitude of 24.7 N and longitude of 94.7 E, it said.

