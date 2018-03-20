39 abducted Indians killed in Iraq: Here's how Opposition reacted

Why did govt give false hope to nation, asks Shashi Tharoor

Reacting to the issue of 39 Indian death in Iraq's Mosul, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor castigated the government asking why it gave ‘false hope'.

He said: "Sad news of the confirmation of the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq. Thoughts & prayers are w/their families. But why did the Govt give false hope to the nation for three and a half years that the people were still alive? That was disappointing behaviour.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit back at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, saying "I am sad that someone from Opposition is still trying to play politics on the death of these people instead of giving credit to Sushma Ji."

Govt should have announced earleir: Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted "Shattered at the heart-wrenching news from SushmaSwaraj that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, most of whom were Punjabis, are dead.

"My heart goes out to the families who had been living in hope since their reported abduction by ISIS in 2014. Prayers with all of them, he further said.

Congress demands financial aid for kin of Mosul victims

Congress offers condolences to families of those who were killed in Iraq. We are with their families in this painful & sad time. It is our demand that they should be given financial assistance by central & state govt & also employment in govt. Servicem, said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Mamata expresses shock

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident."Deeply saddened and shocked with the very sad news from Mosul. Words are not enough to console the 39 grieving families. Our thoughts and prayers with them," she tweeted.

Rahul condoles the death of abducted Indians in Iraq

Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed shock and his deepest condolences at the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lived in hope, that their loved ones will return unharmed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you today," Gandhi said on Twitter.